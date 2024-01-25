More controversial switches on the way?! Pep Guardiola believes Man City players could leave for Man Utd after Omar Berrada departure

More controversial switches on the way?! Pep Guardiola believes Man City players could leave for Man Utd after Omar Berrada departureRichard MartinGettyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester CityPep GuardiolaPep Guardiola has said he would have no problem with Manchester City selling players to Manchester United for the right price.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola has no problem selling players to UnitedBerrada crossed divide to become Red Devils' CEO'Nothing wrong with that'