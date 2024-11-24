TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-TOTTENHAMAFP
Harry Pascoe

Pedro Porro is the Mario Kart champion! Tottenham right-back destroys James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson on journey home from Man City thrashing

P. PorroTottenhamPremier LeagueB. JohnsonJ. MaddisonD. SolankeManchester City vs Tottenham

All three of Tottenham's scorers against Man City found the perfect way to unwind on their way back to London following their 4-0 victory.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Porro, Johnson, Solanke, Maddison all race
  • Three of them scorers in 4-0 win
  • Spurs inflicted Man City's fifth successive defeat
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

87159 Votes