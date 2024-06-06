Paxten Aaronson Eintracht FrankfurtGetty
Richard Mills

Paxten Aaronson on the move again! Eintracht Frankfurt confirm likely transfer for USMNT midfielder

Paxten AaronsonEintracht FrankfurtTransfersBundesligaUSA

An Eintracht Frankfurt director says United States international Paxten Aaronson is set for another loan spell next season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Aaronson struggling for minutes at Frankfurt
  • Had spell at Vitesse in second half of season
  • United States star set for another loan stint
Article continues below