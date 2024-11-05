Paul Pogba watches 'bro' Jimmy Butler in NBA action for Miami Heat as Juventus outcast takes trip to Florida with wife Zulay amid MLS transfer talk
Paul Pogba continues to fill time while serving a doping ban, with the Frenchman taking in NBA action amid rumours of a potential move to MLS.
- Frenchman suspended since September 2023
- Ban reduced to 18 months & ends in March 2025
- Talk of free agency as Juve deal is terminated