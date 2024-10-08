Paul Pogba in line for shock Mason Greenwood reunion at Marseille as Patrice Evra vows to put in transfer call for ex-Man Utd star ahead of expected Juventus exit
Paul Pogba may be in line for a shock Mason Greenwood reunion at Marseille, with ex-Manchester United star Patrice Evra vowing to put in a call.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- World Cup winner has seen ban reduced
- Cleared to resume career in March 2025
- Serie A giants may terminate his contract