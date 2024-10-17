Juventus v AC Milan - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
'I want to come back' - Paul Pogba admits he's desperate for Juventus return and would 'give up money' to make it happen

P. PogbaJuventusSerie A

Paul Pogba has admitted he's desperate to return to Juventus and would even "give up money" to rejoin the Italian giants.

  • Pogba's four-year ban reduced to 18 months
  • Midfielder can return to action in March
  • Juventus allegedly want amicable termination
