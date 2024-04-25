Paul Mullin reveals ‘sun on our backs plan’ that doesn’t involve Las Vegas – with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney expected to pay for another Wrexham ‘party’ in Sin City
Paul Mullin has revealed a “sun on our backs” plan that does not involve Las Vegas, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to fund another “party.”
- Red Dragons secured back-to-back promotions
- Will be rewarded by Hollywood co-owners
- Star striker looking forward to quality family time