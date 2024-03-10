Paul Mullin Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Paul Mullin sends motivational message to Wrexham squad after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side boost League Two promotion chances with stunning comeback victory over Morecambe

Paul MullinWrexhamMorecambe vs WrexhamMorecambeLeague Two

Paul Mullin shared a motivational message for his colleagues after guiding Wrexham to a comeback win over Morecambe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mullin's motivational message for colleagues
  • Scored in Wrexham's win over Morecambe
  • Wrexham pushing for League One promotion

Editors' Picks