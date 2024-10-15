Gary Lineker Alan ShearerGetty
Chris Burton

'Loves a bit of money!' - Paul Gascoigne savages Alan Shearer & makes shock Gareth Southgate Match of the Day host call as he weighs up Gary Lineker replacements

Premier LeagueEnglandG. Southgate

Paul Gascoigne has aimed a “loves a bit of money” jibe at Alan Shearer and made a shock pick to replace his ex-team-mate Gary Lineker as MOTD host.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Questions asked of Lineker's future
  • Ex-England boss Southgate out of work
  • Speculation raging regarding prominent posts
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below