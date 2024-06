South Africa settled for a point in their trip to Nigeria but fans were not happy with a performance displayed by the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

Bafana Bafana drew 1-1 with Nigeria in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday.

Following the draw, South Africa dropped from second spot to position four on the table while the Super Eagles are now fifth.

Fans were not happy with Frifday's draw and in particular, the way Percy Tau carried himself.

GOAL runs through some of the comments by the supporters.