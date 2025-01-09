Racing Louisville FC v Orlando Pride - NWSL Challenge CupGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Orlando Pride and Brazil superstar Marta announces contract extension with NWSL side in wake of 2024 championship victory

MartaOrlando PrideNWSLWomen's footballBrazilBrazil

The 38-year-old Brazil legend has signed a two-year deal to keep her at the NWSL side through 2026

  • Marta extends with Pride through 2026
  • Brazil star won NWSL Cup in 2024
  • Club posted hilarious 'retirement' video
