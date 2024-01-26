Orlando Pirates defender Ndah on why Nigeria 'are more than capable of winning Afcon' after difficult start

Orlando Pirates defender Ndah on why Nigeria 'are more than capable of winning Afcon' after difficult startMichael MadyiraGettyAfrica Cup of NationsNigeriaNigeria vs CameroonCameroonOlisa NdahVictor OsimhenVincent AboubakarOrlando Pirates centre-back Olisa Ndah has made a bold claim that Nigeria are strong candidates to lift the Africa Cup of Nations title.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNigeria sneaked into the Afcon knockoutsThey now meet Cameroon in the Last-16 Ndah rates their chances of further progression