Orlando Pirates defender Ndah on why Nigeria 'are more than capable of winning Afcon' after difficult start

Orlando Pirates centre-back Olisa Ndah has made a bold claim that Nigeria are strong candidates to lift the Africa Cup of Nations title.

  • Nigeria sneaked into the Afcon knockouts
  • They now meet Cameroon in the Last-16
  • Ndah rates their chances of further progression

