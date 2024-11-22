The Orlando City SC forward believes his team is ready to lift MLS Cup and he details what makes Oscar Pareja special as manager

Anyone who has ever wondered about Duncan McGuire's toughness should watch a replay of Orlando City SC's Game 3 win over Charlotte FC to advance out of the first round of the 2024 MLS playoffs.

The 23-year-old forward rose in the air for a header and was fouled, landing awkwardly. With a visibly dislocated arm, McGuire rose up from the box and immediately barked for his team to get a penalty on the play. As Facundo Torres would take and score the game-tying penalty, McGuire was getting his arm popped back in the socket. McGuire's resilience and toughness proved crucial for Orlando as it would rally back and secure a trip to the MLS semifinals.

And it also proved to be a viral moment on social media, with fans singing McGuire's praises.

Article continues below

"I'd prefer to go viral for scoring a game-winning goal, but I'll take it," McGuire says, before insisting he doesn't put much weight in social media. Which is important because despite Orlando's late season surge, where it lost only once in its final nine regular season, and its early postseason success this season, it is a club that isn't gaining much national attention or buy in as a potential MLS Cup contender.

McGuire and his team don't care though, especially as they face an upcoming match against another team that has exceeded expectations - and upset favorites Inter Miami - in Atlanta United.

"It doesn't matter where they are in the standings, they've shown they can be dangerous," he said.

McGuire joined Goal US ahead of the return of the MLS Playoffs to discuss his MLS Cup hopes, Oscar Pareja and the USMNT among other topics.