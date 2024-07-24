Olympic spying scandal: New Zealand report Canada 'staff member' to police for flying drone over women's training session ahead of group stage clash
New Zealand reported a Canada 'staff member' to the International Olympic Committee for flying a drone over a training session ahead of their tie.
- Silver Ferns preparing to face Canada at Olympics
- Drone spotted flying over training session
- Canada apologise after complaint lodged