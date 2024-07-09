‘Is this normal?’ - Alvaro Morata’s wife Alice bites back at sensational ‘crybaby’ accusations from Spanish press during Euro 2024 that have left striker considering international retirement
Alvaro Morata’s wife Alice has bitten back at sensational stories in Spain accusing her husband of being “immature” and a “crybaby”.
- Atletico star is captain of his country
- Still subjected to intense criticism
- Family have called for show of respect