Noni Madueke warned he may need 'bodyguards' to leave Wolves as fans lose their minds over Chelsea star hitting stunning hat-trick just hours after 'everything about this place is sh*t' Instagram gaffe

NBA star Josh Hart was among those to react after Chelsea winger Noni Madueke smashed a hat-trick past Wolves hours after slating the city online.