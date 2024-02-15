Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

'Nobody is going to remember Bafana came third in Afcon' - Former Orlando Pirates coach challenges Bafana to aim higher

Africa Cup of NationsSouth AfricaThemba ZwaneNigeria

Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa has played down the recent Afcon achievement by Bafana arguing they will not be remembered in the long run.

  • Bafana beat DR Congo to finish third
  • It was the first time SA won an Afcon medal since 2000
  • Ex-Bafana goalkeeper explains why it is not enough

