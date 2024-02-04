'No one can be safe' - Mauricio Pochettino takes responsibility for Chelsea's humiliation against Wolves & admits his way is 'not working' amid mounting speculation over his position

Brendan Madden
Pochettino ChelseaGetty
ChelseaPremier LeagueMauricio PochettinoChelsea vs Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers

Mauricio Pochettino accepted responsibility for Chelsea's latest collapse and admitted "no one can be safe" after a dismal 4-2 defeat against Wolves.

  • Chelsea boss accepts reaction to loss
  • Says "no one is safe" at Stamford Bridge
  • Seeks solutions to improve results

