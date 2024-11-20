No margin for error: While Tata Martino leaving is harsh, David Beckham, Inter Miami must get the right manager to please Lionel Messi in what may be his final run

The Herons have no choice but to hire a head coach to keep their star man happy as he approaches what could be his last year in MLS

Tata Martino's last news conference of the 2024 season, after Inter Miami were bounced from the playoffs by Atlanta United in the first round, was one of defiance. He complained a bit about the referees - an incredible act of straw-clutching after an entirely deserved 3-2 loss. He also emphasized the progress of the club, and spoke of the achievement of going from a team that didn't make the playoffs to one that set the single season MLS points record.

But he admitted that "objectives have been modified" and that a first round exit was simply not good enough.

In other words, this wasn't the tenor of a man who was about to lose his job. Analyze things, and there was a real sense of "going again" - even if it wasn't outright said. Thus it came as something of a surprise when reports emerged Tuesday that Martino and Inter Miami were parting ways, with the manager leaving for "personal reasons."

At this point, three things are worth acknowledging. The first is that it is yet to be made public whether Martino was fired, resigned because he knew he would be fired, or genuinely didn't want the job anymore. The second is that in failing to win MLS Cup - no matter how good the regular season was - Miami's campaign cannot be considered a success. And the crucial third - the crux of the next 12 months of this club - is that Lionel Messi might not be playing in MLS this time next year.

Whoever takes this job now will likely be the last manager that Messi ever plays for - at least at a club level. Martino's exit, regardless of the minutiae of the circumstance, feels harsh. But for Messi's sake, especially in the darkening skies of his twilight years - we're beyond the point of sentiment here - Miami simply has to get this next appointment right.