No Gabriel, no problem! Winners and losers as Arsenal's deadly set-pieces come up big despite Brazilian's absence while Ruben Amorim counts the cost of rotating his forwards in first Man Utd loss

The Red Devils' trip to north London ended in defeat as the Gunners closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to seven points

Arsenal handed Ruben Amorim his first loss as Manchester United head coach with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday. The Red Devils arrived in north London on an impressive run of seven games without defeat stretching back to Ruud van Nistelrooy's time as interim manager, but that streak was snapped with authority.

Though the Gunners found it difficult to break down their stubborn visitors in the first half, they ramped up the pressure after the break and made United pay for their careless defending on set plays.

Jurrien Timber headed the hosts into the lead before William Saliba doubled their advantage shortly after, and Amorim's charges were unable to conjure up a suitable response at the other end.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Emirates Stadium...