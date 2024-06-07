No cutting edge, no fit centre-backs, no hope?! Winners and losers as awful England embarrass themselves against Iceland in Euro 2024 send-off

It was like being back in 2016 as the Three Lions were again frozen out by the boys from the land of fire and ice

Just when you thought England had banished the ghosts of their past, they succumbed to another shock defeat to Iceland, throwing their preparations for Euro 2024 into disarray.

Iceland produced one of the greatest shocks in international football history when they knocked Roy Hodgson's England out of Euro 2016 the day after the United Kingdom had voted to leave the European Union. And while the Three Lions have felt like a much stronger team in the subsequent years, here was a reminder that they are far from the finished article as they head out to Germany.

Their status as favourites will have been rocked by this defeat, and so will their confidence as they quickly ran out of ideas as to how to get past the compact visitors.

Aaron Ramsdale's confidence will also be affected after conceding a near-post strike from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson while Southgate must have also been concerned when John Stones, his only centre-back to have major tournament experience, picked up an ankle injury and was then withdrawn at half-time.

The performances of Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi were the few bright spots of a dark night for England on what should have been a rousing send off. Instead, they head to Germany with plenty of unanswered questions.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley Stadium...