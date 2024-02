GOAL gives you the details to follow Bafana Bafana's Afcon semi-final meeting with Nigeria on Wednesday evening.

South Africa are vying for their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1996, but they face a tough challenge against the Super Eagles.

The two teams will meet at Stade Bouake for this pivotal semi-final showdown. Check here for all the match facts.

While, GOAL provides all the essential information on how to watch the match between Nigeria and South Africa, covering TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more. Stay tuned for all the action!