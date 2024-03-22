Nigeria vs Ghana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Nigeria and Ghana meet for the first time since March 2022 with the friendly match set to be staged in North Africa.

The Super Eagles renew their regional rivalry with the Black Stars in the Jollof Derby on Friday when they face each other in an international friendly.

Ghana are desperate to make amends after a disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign where they crashed out in the group stage as Nigeria went all the way to the final but lost against the hosts Ivory Coast.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the two nations, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.