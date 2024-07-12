Nico Williams transfer verdict delivered by Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta following winger's outstanding Euro 2024 campaign

GettyRichard MillsNico Williams transfer verdict delivered by Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta following winger's outstanding Euro 2024 campaignAndres IniestaBarcelonaSpainAthletic ClubEuropean ChampionshipTransfersLaLigaBarcelona legend Andres Iniesta believes Nico Williams would take the Liga giants to "another level".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWilliams has starred for Athletic Bilbao and SpainLinked with Barcelona, Arsenal and moreBarca icon Iniesta delivers verdict on wingerArticle continues below