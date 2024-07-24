Nico Williams: Chelsea must go all out to beat Barcelona to Spain's Euro 2024 star as quiet transfer window risks slide into mediocrity

The Blues are rank underdogs in the pursuit of the flying Athletic Club winger, but landing him would be a transformative statement of intent

Chelsea will harbour deep regrets over not making their move for Nico Williams before Euro 2024; somewhat out of the spotlight at Athletic Club, he was well-regarded but not necessarily considered a potential superstar by casual viewers. The European Championship changed all of that, as he emerged as arguably the breakout sensation of the entire tournament, dazzling on Spain's path to glory in Germany.

Now the Blues find themselves lagging behind in the race for one of few big names they have been seriously linked with this summer - a signing they could really do with to both improve their squad and reemphasise their status as one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Their transfer window to date has been a far cry from recent summers - perhaps a reflection of their fall from grace - as they focus their attentions almost solely on gathering high-potential young players from around the globe. After last year's eye-watering spend on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer, the Blues' decision-makers have shown far more restraint as they piece things together for another new head coach in Enzo Maresca.

Williams, though, is a move they should be insisting on in the face of fierce competition, and one that could be the difference between success and more mediocrity in 2024-25.