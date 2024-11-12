Next Match of the Day presenter: Mark Chapman, Laura Woods & nine potential replacements for Gary Lineker as BBC search for new Premier League highlights show host

With MOTD's longest-serving host of all time stepping aside, who will the BBC be looking at as options to replace him?

The end of an era is approaching with the confirmation that Gary Lineker will step aside as presenter of 'Match of the Day' when the Premier League season draws to a close in May. The longest-serving host of the BBC's flagship football show since it first aired in 1964, Lineker will leave the role after what will have been 26 years in the hot seat.

Although he will still front the broadcaster's 2025-26 FA Cup and 2026 World Cup coverage, Lineker was not offered a new contract to continue as host of the weekly highlights show beyond the end of the current campaign, despite being open to staying on.

Now, attentions immediately turn to who will replace the man who was the highest-paid person at the BBC, earning more than £1.3 million per year. Finding an able successor for the charismatic, modern face of the most popular football show in the country will be no mean feat.

One previously well-fancied candidate who is now off the table is Jermaine Jenas, who was sacked by the corporation in the summer over inappropriate workplace behaviour.

If the BBC is looking to keep costs down, they may look in-house - but if they want to make a statement, will they go out and poach a big name from elsewhere? GOAL assesses their options...