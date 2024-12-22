Liverpool FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

New record for Mohamed Salah! Unstoppable Liverpool star makes Premier League history with rampant showing in Tottenham win

M. SalahLiverpoolTottenham vs LiverpoolTottenhamPremier League

Mohamed Salah achieved yet another Premier League feat with his assists against Tottenham on Sunday.

  • Salah achieved a unique Premier League feat
  • Provided an assist and scored a brace
  • Also became Liverpool's fourth-highest goalscorer
