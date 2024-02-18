Mason Greenwood Getafe 2023Getty
Chris Burton

New agent to make Mason Greenwood transfer happen? Man Utd loanee receives representation offer ahead of summer window – with permanent move expected after impressing at Getafe

Mason GreenwoodManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersGetafeLaLiga

Mason Greenwood is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis this summer, with the Getafe loanee offered the services of a new agent.

  • Forward taking in La Liga loan spell
  • Interest building ahead of next window
  • Red Devils preparing to sanction sale

