‘I would never abandon Brazilian football’ – World Cup & Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho clears up criticism confusion after appearing to take aim at Copa America class of 2024
World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho has cleared up the confusion regarding supposed criticism that he aimed at the Brazil national team.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Selecao preparing for major tournament
- National hero is backing their cause
- Has highlighted harsh words of others