Netherlands player ratings vs Poland: Big Wout Weghorst to the rescue! Super-sub strikes late to get dismal Memphis Depay out of jail while Cody Gakpo and Nathan Ake show their Premier League class in Euro 2024 opener

The former Manchester United striker came off the bench to net the winner as Ronald Koeman's side came from behind in Hamburg to secure victory

The Netherlands left it late to secure victory in their Euro 2024 opener as Wout Weghorst stepped off the bench to be the hero in the Dutch's 2-1 win over Poland in Group D on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman's side made an encouraging start in Hamburg, but fell behind against the run of play as Adam Buksa - who started for Poland in place of the injured Robert Lewandowski - headed home at the near post from a corner.

The Oranje reacted well to going behind, however, and Cody Gakpo provided the equaliser as the Liverpool forward drove inside from the left before his effort from 20 yards deflected in past Wojciech Szczesny.

The story of the game, however, looked like being Netherlands' profligacy in front of goal, as Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Xavi Simons, Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij were all guilty of missing presentable chances over the course of game. However, as the game entered its final 10 minutes, Weghorst was thrown on, and the ex-Manchester United striker needed just two minutes to latch onto Nathan Ake's deflected cross and fire a first-time finish past Szczesny.

GOAL rates the Netherlands' players from Volksparkstadion...