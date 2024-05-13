'You need counselling!' - Ange Postecoglou takes aim at suggestions Tottenham will roll over against Man City to deny rivals Arsenal the Premier League title

Tottenham may hold the key to rivals Arsenal's path to becoming Premier League champions and Ange Postecoglou has denied they will lie down this week.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Suggestions made Spurs could throw Man City clash

Postecoglou hits back at journalists' question

Expects Spurs fans to be right behind the team <section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the score in the reverse Premier League fixture this season?</h3><ul><li>1-1</li><li>2-2</li><li>3-3</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who scored the only goal in Man City's 1-0 win over Spurs in the FA Cup in January?</h3><ul><li>Joško Gvardiol</li><li>Nathan Aké</li><li>Rúben Dias</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which outfield player has played the most minutes in the Premier League for Man City this season?</h3><ul><li>Julián Álvarez</li><li>Phil Foden</li><li>Rodri</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which year did Kyle Walker join Man City from Spurs?</h3><ul><li>2015</li><li>2016</li><li>2017</li></ul></section> Article continues below