Namibia vs Mali Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL details how to follow the Brave Warriors' quest to make it into the Afcon's Round of 16 when they play the Eagles on Wednesday.

Namibia will be aiming to defy the odds and advance to the knockout phase from Group E when they play leaders Mali.

While the Eagles need a draw to guarantee themselves a place in the last 16, the Brave Warriors will be chasing a favourable result to either finish within the top two positions or make it to the next hurdle as one of the best third-place finishers.

It is a game of high stakes and we have all the facts you need to make an informed decision on which team to bet on.

