'Definitely the most frustrating season' - Luke Shaw reflects on Man Utd misery as England fans await news on injured left-back's hopes of making Euro 2024 squad
Luke Shaw has admitted to having the "most frustrating season" with Manchester United as the injured left-back's Euro 2024 hopes hang in the balance.
- Shaw has been out of action since February
- A major doubt for England at the Euros
- Penned an emotional note on Instagram