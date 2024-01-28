Morocco star Hakim Ziyech doubtful for Afcon Round of 16 tie against Bafana Bafana - Reports

Michael Madyira
Hakim Ziyech Morocco AFCONGetty Images
Africa Cup of NationsSouth AfricaMoroccoMorocco vs South AfricaHakim ZiyechPercy Tau

Morocco could be without their star midfielder Hakim Ziyech when they face Bafana Bafana in an Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Morocco face Bafana on Tuesday
  • It will be a Round of 16 match
  • Ziyech is a doubt for that game

Editors' Picks