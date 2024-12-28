BRITAIN-AUTO-INEOSAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'Nobody told us' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe criticised for quietly ending Man Utd charity payments in latest controversial effort to reduce Red Devils spending

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly slashed the £40,000 annual charity contribution in his latest controversial attempt to reduce spending at the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ratcliffe has been ruthless in slashing expenditure
  • Has now reduced funding to AFMUP
  • Did not pay last two quarterly payments of £10,000
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱