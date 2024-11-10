Mohamed Salah Wayne RooneyGetty Images
Richard Mills

Mohamed Salah ties incredible Wayne Rooney record with goal and assist in Liverpool's win against Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah equalled a Wayne Rooney Premier League record during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

  • Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0
  • Egyptian scores and bags assist
  • Winger equals Rooney record
