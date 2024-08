This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty ‘Mind blowing’ Lionel Messi makes ‘dream’ come true for Inter Miami teammate after unexpected move to MLS Lionel Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF David Ruiz admits that playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has been “mind blowing”, with the Argentine icon making dreams come true. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below All-time great moved to America in 2023

Made an immediate impact in Florida

Club colleagues delighted to have him around Article continues below