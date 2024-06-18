Mikel Arteta should replace Pep Guardiola! Man City told why Arsenal boss is perfect choice for their next manager

Getty/GOALMitchell FrettonMikel Arteta should replace Pep Guardiola! Man City told why Arsenal boss is perfect choice for their next managerMikel ArtetaPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueArsenalManchester CityFormer Manchester City defender Danny Mills says Mikel Arteta is the perfect man to replace Pep Guardiola.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArteta studied under GuardiolaWent head-to-head in PL title race twiceSpaniard tipped to make Manchester moveArticle continues below