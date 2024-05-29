Mikel Arteta set for the big bucks! Arsenal to make Spaniard one of Premier League's best-paid managers with bumper pay rise

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeMikel Arteta set for the big bucks! Arsenal to make Spaniard one of Premier League's best-paid managers with bumper pay riseArsenalMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueArsenal are all set to offer a new contract to Mikel Arteta that could make him one of the highest paid coaches in England.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal set to offer new deal to ArtetaSpaniard to become one of the highest-paid coachesGunners boss currently earns £9millionArticle continues below