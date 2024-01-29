Mikel Arteta hints at Arsenal transfer activity before January window closes as Gunners boss reveals club has 'certain targets' in mind amid injury struggles

Mikel Arteta hints at Arsenal transfer activity before January window closes as Gunners boss reveals club has 'certain targets' in mind amid injury strugglesHarry SherlockGettyArsenalMikel ArtetaTransfersPremier LeagueMikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal could enter the transfer market prior to Thursday's deadline, confirming he has "certain targets" in mind.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGunners yet to add a new signing to their squadArteta hints there is interest in certain targetsTransfer window closes on Thursday