‘Your hair can't be that black at that age’ - Mikel Arteta accused of ‘dyeing his hair every day’ as Man Utd legend launches bizarre attack on Arsenal boss and claims Gunners are suffering ‘psychological collapse’ Mikel ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueManchester United

Mikel Arteta has been accused of "dyeing his hair every day" as Manchester United legend believes Arsenal are suffering from "psychological collapse".