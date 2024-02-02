A big raise for Mike Maignan! Goalkeeper close to new contract that will see him join Rafael Leao as AC Milan's highest-paid player

Richard Mills
Mike Maignan Udinese Milan 20012024Getty Images
Mike MaignanAC MilanRafael LeaoSerie A

Mike Maignan is reportedly nearing a new and improved AC Milan contract that will put him on similar wages to Rafael Leao.

  • Maignan set for new contract
  • Milan want deal sorted before summer
  • Keeper wants contract akin to Leao

