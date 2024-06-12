Why Michael Olise transfer suitors Chelsea & Man Utd must strike a deal with Crystal Palace before approaching winger despite release clause - explained
Chelsea and Manchester United may need to first strike a deal with Crystal Palace before approaching winger Michael Olise, despite his release clause.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Olise is wanted by both United and Chelsea
- Winger has a release clause of £60 million
- Palace insist that any suitor must trigger his clause