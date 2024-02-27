Mayra Pelayo Xolas Tijuana
VIDEO: Mayra Pelayo hits sublime 20-yard rocket to finish off USWNT as Mexico beat arch-rivals for only second time EVER to finish top of W Gold Cup group

USAMexicoWomen's football

Mayra Pelayo's sublime late strike helped Mexico beat the USWNT for only the second time in their history at the W Gold Cup.

  • Pelayo's sublime strike helped Mexico beat USA
  • Only USWNT's second defeat to El Tri Femenil
  • Mexico progressed to Gold Cup knockouts as group winners

