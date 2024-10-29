FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-BARCELONAAFP
Gill Clark

'Maybe El Clasico didn’t help' - France Football's chief editor explains Vinicius Junior's Ballon d'Or defeat as he 'guarantees' Real Madrid did not know Rodri had won before ceremony

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLigaRodri

France Football's chief editor Vincent Garcia has explained why Vinicius Junior missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Spain star Rodri.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rodri beats Vinicius Jr to Ballon d'Or
  • Real Madrid boycott ceremony
  • France Football chief explains why Rodri won
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below