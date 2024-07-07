Stormzy EnglandGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Love Island host Maya Jama & grime star Stormzy celebrate England reaching Euro 2024 semi-final with wild party at new Soho bar

EnglandEuropean ChampionshipEngland vs SwitzerlandSwitzerland

Stormzy and Maya Jama were spotted celebrating England's win over Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter-final at a new Soho bar.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Stormzy and Maya Jama celebrate England's win
  • England beat Switzerland to book Euros semi-final berth
  • Couple celebrated at new Soho bar
Article continues below