Pochettino Boehly Newell's
Mauricio Pochettino fires warning to Chelsea owners amid talk of taking over his & Lionel Messi's first club Newell's Old Boys in Argentina

ChelseaMauricio PochettinoNewell's Old BoysTransfersPremier LeagueStrasbourg

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea's owners of fan backlash if they decide to invest in his native Argentina as part of their multi-club model.

  • Chelsea already own French side Strasbourg
  • Has led to protests against BlueCo consortium
  • Pochettino warns of similar backlash in Argentina

