Mauricio Pochettino warned he will be sacked if 'lost' Chelsea exit FA Cup at Aston Villa with Todd Boehly's patience set to run out due to 'chaos' on the pitch

Mauricio Pochettino warned he will be sacked if 'lost' Chelsea exit FA Cup at Aston Villa with Todd Boehly's patience set to run out due to 'chaos' on the pitchRichard MartinGettyChelseaMauricio PochettinoAston Villa vs ChelseaFA CupPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino is likely to be sacked if Chelsea are dumped out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa, according to Dimitar Berbatov.Berbatov predicts Pochettino will be sackedChelsea thrashed 4-2 by Wolves'They look lost'