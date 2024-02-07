Matt Turner's redemption! USMNT goalkeeper makes huge save in penalty shootout to lift Nottingham Forest to FA Cup win over Bristol City

Ryan Tolmich
Matt Turner Nottingham Forest 2023-24Getty
Matt Turner made a massive save in a penalty shootout to help Nottingham Forest reach the next round of the FA Cup with a win over Bristol City.

