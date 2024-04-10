Mary Earps has competition! Winners and losers as Hannah Hampton makes the Lionesses' No.1 sweat and Leah Williamson makes her long-awaited England return in Euro qualifying

The Chelsea goalkeeper started a first competitive international match in two years this week, with Sarina Wiegman noting an increase in competition

After the heartbreak of seeing their Olympic dream die in December, England were back in competitive action this past week for the first time since that disappointing Women's Nations League campaign and, in truth, it feels like a lot of the issues that plagued the Lionesses in that competition are lingering after an underwhelming, albeit unbeaten, start to their Euro 2025 qualifiers.

A relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Ireland on Tuesday was the perfect tonic for a disappointing draw with Sweden at Wembley four days prior, but there are perhaps more questions around England than there are answers at the moment. Things will not get easier for them when they return to action in May either, as a double-header with France awaits.

That said, there were also several positives for the Lionesses and their head coach Sarina Wiegman to take out of the April international break. With there the safety net of play-offs if they do fail to finish in the top two in their qualifying group too, it doesn't feel like they are on the brink of something devastating, which was the case at times in the Nations League.

So, as these international stars prepare to return to their clubs, who had a good England camp and who didn't? GOAL picks out the winners and losers from the Lionesses' first two Euro qualifiers...